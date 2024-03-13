The Palace has just been bashed for reportedly not supporting Kate Middleton after her surgery

King Charles' royal coffers branded stingy: ‘Can't he afford a photo editor?'

Experts have just bashed the Palace for not reportedly taking ample care of Kate Middleton.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser issued these sentiments following Kate’s photoshop fail.

Everything has been shared in her most recent and candid piece for the Daily Mail.

In it she questioned the need to edit a quick picture meant to celebrate Mother’s Day and said, “Isn’t she supposed to be recovering from abdominal surgery? Doesn’t she have anything better to do with her evenings?”

Not to mention, “what could possibly have been so wrong with a straightforward picture of her and the kids to warrant so much editing?”

Later on into the chat Ms Vine also went as far as to add, “even if it did need a bit of retouching (after all, most official photos these days have a little help from the filter fairies), doesn’t Kensington Palace have a professional on hand to carry out such enhancements?”

“I know King Charles wants a scaled-back monarchy, but surely the royal purse can still stretch to some decent tech support?” she also added before signing off.