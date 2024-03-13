The family of Ryan Gosling takes an active part in advising him for his ‘I’m Just Ken’ performance at the 2024 Oscars

Who helped Ryan Gosling with the 2024 Oscars performance?

Ryan Gosling is giving an insight into his soulful performance of I’m Just Ken at the 2024 Oscars, sharing how his family gave him helpful notes for the event.



In a chat with People, the Barbie actor shared, “It was great. It was so fun because they came to the dress rehearsal the day before and so they were in the front row.”

He continued, “They gave me some tips and some notes, all great notes. They are such a huge part of this for me.”

“It was my girl's interest in Barbie and disinterest in Ken that got me into this in the first place. It was beautiful to have them there at the end."

However, the track I’m Just Ken failed to win the award at the 2024 Oscars after Billie Eilish's song What Was I Made For won in the Best Original Song category.

It is pertinent to mention here both tracks were part of Barbie.