Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Matthew Perry's stepfather makes shock admission

'Friends' star, Matthew Perry, aged 54, left the world mourning after he was found dead in his hot tub on 28th October 2023

Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Matthew Perry’s step father broke silence on his tragic death.

As fans will know, Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing met his demise on 28th October after drowning in a jacuzzi at his Los Angeles’s mansion.

According to Daily Mail, months after the late actor’s death, his stepfather Keith Morrison shared ‘rare’ details about the star’s relationship with his mother prior to his tragic death.

Speaking to Today’s Hoda Kotb, Keith told, “It’s especially (not easy) for his mom. I don’t think I’m giving away too much if I say that toward the end of his life they were closer than I had seen them for decades.”

He went on to mention the ‘unusual’ growing closeness between his stepson and his wife.

“And texting each other constantly and him sharing things with her that most middle-aged men don’t share with their mothers,” he added of the star.

Keith also observed that Matthew’s family still has not moved on from his death, which left hundreds of fans mourning.

“It's as other people have told me hundreds of times. It doesn't go away yet,” he confessed as well.

In conclusion, he stated, “It's with you every day. It's with you all the time. And there's some new aspect of it that assaults your brain, and it's not easy.”

