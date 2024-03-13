 
menu
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Harry Styles receives a 'special invitation' to 'The Idea of You' premiere

Anne Hathaway stars alongside Nicholas Galitzine in upcoming movie, which is rumoured to be inspired by Harry Styles's life

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Photo: Harry Styles receives a special invitation to The Idea of You premiere
Photo: Harry Styles receives a 'special invitation' to 'The Idea of You' premiere

Nicholas Galitzine denied the rumours of playing Harry Styles in his upcoming movie, The Idea of You.

The Red, White and Royal Blue star recently talked about his work alongside Anne Hathaway in new flick at the Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party.

When asked about whether he was modelling the Adore You hitmaker in this movie, Nicholas denied these reports, claiming that he found such theories “funny.”

He also addressed about these ‘rampant rumours’, “But people really like to make it.”

Spilling the beans on his character, Nicholas also maintained, “Hayes Campbell, the man I’m playing, is a very different character and we want him to exist in his own world."

He concluded the chat by inviting the Watermelon Sugar crooner to attend his film’s premiere, “Harry, if you’re in Austin, Texas, in the next week come along and chill with Annie and I.”

For those unversed, The Idea of You, slated to be released on 2nd May 2024, is an adaptation of a 2017 novel of the same name, which was penned by the famous author, Robinne Lee.

Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre become neighbours at coveted sidewalk
Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre become neighbours at coveted sidewalk
Michael Culver, 'Star Wars' star breathes his last at 85
Michael Culver, 'Star Wars' star breathes his last at 85
Matthew Perry's stepfather makes shock admission
Matthew Perry's stepfather makes shock admission
Kanye West pulls unthinkable in latest album listening party video
Kanye West pulls unthinkable in latest album listening party
Ozzy Osbourne rejects Sharon, Jack's selection
Ozzy Osbourne rejects Sharon, Jack's selection
Renee Rapp and Towa Bird make red carpet debut as a couple
Renee Rapp and Towa Bird make red carpet debut as a couple
Who helped Ryan Gosling with the 2024 Oscars performance?
Who helped Ryan Gosling with the 2024 Oscars performance?
King Charles' royal coffers branded stingy: ‘Can't he afford a photo editor?'
King Charles' royal coffers branded stingy: ‘Can't he afford a photo editor?'
Will Meghan Markle relaunch her brand on IG amid fears of online bullying?
Will Meghan Markle relaunch her brand on IG amid fears of online bullying?
Kate Middleton heartbroken over Prince George amid recuperation video
Kate Middleton heartbroken over Prince George amid recuperation
Zendaya fronted series ‘Euphoria' gets major update from Sydney Sweeney video
Zendaya fronted series ‘Euphoria' gets major update from Sydney Sweeney
Prince Harry or Meghan Markle: Who's got a bigger PR challenge in UK?
Prince Harry or Meghan Markle: Who's got a bigger PR challenge in UK?