Anne Hathaway stars alongside Nicholas Galitzine in upcoming movie, which is rumoured to be inspired by Harry Styles's life

Photo: Harry Styles receives a 'special invitation' to 'The Idea of You' premiere

Nicholas Galitzine denied the rumours of playing Harry Styles in his upcoming movie, The Idea of You.

The Red, White and Royal Blue star recently talked about his work alongside Anne Hathaway in new flick at the Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party.

When asked about whether he was modelling the Adore You hitmaker in this movie, Nicholas denied these reports, claiming that he found such theories “funny.”

He also addressed about these ‘rampant rumours’, “But people really like to make it.”

Spilling the beans on his character, Nicholas also maintained, “Hayes Campbell, the man I’m playing, is a very different character and we want him to exist in his own world."

He concluded the chat by inviting the Watermelon Sugar crooner to attend his film’s premiere, “Harry, if you’re in Austin, Texas, in the next week come along and chill with Annie and I.”

For those unversed, The Idea of You, slated to be released on 2nd May 2024, is an adaptation of a 2017 novel of the same name, which was penned by the famous author, Robinne Lee.