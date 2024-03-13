Ozzy Osbourne's wife Sharon drops bombshell confessions

Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon, who tied the knot on 4th July 1982, co-host 'The Osbournes' podcast

Photo: Ozzy Osbourne's wife Sharon drops bombshell confession

Sharon Osbourne recently dropped major confessions about the 'sobriety' of Ozzy Osbourne.

As fans will know, the spouses, Sharon and Ozzy, co-host their family podcast called The Osbournes.

Speaking of this gig, Ozzy’s wife revealed to The Talk that the 75-year-old singer was always stoned during its shooting.

The 71-year-old TV star confessed, "He was never sober."

She then went on to address that her husband has not watched a single episode of their podcast yet.

"He's never seen it, doesn't want to see it, and he never watched one episode," Sharon declared, but kept the reason for this under wraps.

It is pertinent to mention here that during the latest episode of the same podcast, Ozzy scoffed at his son Jack for his seemingly ‘disgusting’ taste in actors.

When Jack mentioned that he wanted "Bill Hader" to play Ozzy’s character in their upcoming biopic, Ozzy reportedly expressed disgust over his choice.

The 38-year-old shared with his family in this chat, “You know who I want to play Dad?” adding, “Bill Hader.”

“Everyone thinks I’m f****** crazy until I show a side-by-side picture and that guy’s ability to morph [into a character],” Jack continued.

He then showed Bill’s picture to his dad, who shouted, ““F**** off!” and they proceeded to a new topic.