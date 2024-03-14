BTS J-Hope explores his passion in new docuseries: 'My heart is racing'

BTS’ J-Hope shares the main trailer of his forthcoming ‘Hope On The Street’ docuseries

BTS’ J-Hope shared an exciting sneak peek into his upcoming docuseries Hope On The Street which will explore his love for dancing and reflect on his past and future.



BTS band member and renowned rapper J-Hope released the main trailer of his six-part docuseries that will take fans on "a story starting with dance", explore his passion and dive deep into his aspirations.

“I’m looking back on my life one more time. I started with dance and that dancing led to many other things”, he spoke at the beginning of the trailer.

With the background music transitioning to BTS’ Just Dance, the trailer showcased J-Hope dancing on the streets of various cities across the globe including Osaka, Paris, New York City, Seoul and Gwangju.

“My heart is racing. It feels so new,” he gushed.

The docuseries also features other dancers and choreographers offering insight into J-Hope's journey and growth as an artist and revealing what dancing means to them personally.

“I’d like to learn again, not just about dance, but it could be about life”, he shared expressing his desire to take on new challenges as a singer and a dancer.

The upcoming docuseries is slated for release on March 27, just three days before launching his new album Hope On The Street Vol.1 on March 29, where each song will be directly linked to a specific episode of the series.

The rapper concluded the trailer as he playfully shared his favorite word which is “Just Dance”.