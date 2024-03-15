 
William Blythe Haynes

Kate Middleton reacts on Prince William, Rose Hanbury affair gossip

Kate Middleton’s missing wedding ring in Mother’s Day photo sparks Prince William split rumours

William Blythe Haynes

Friday, March 15, 2024

Kate Middleton sent the internet into frenzy after she dropped a photo of herself surrounded by her kids to celebrate Mother’s Day and to shut down rumours of her being in coma post-surgery.

However, the snap backfired after social media user accused it of being AI generated. The speculations turned out to be true after news agencies claimed that photo has been “manipulated.”

While many focused on the editing blunder, some users pointed out how the Princess of Wales was not wearing her wedding band leading them to spread rumours of marital trouble.

The missing wedding ring was reheated William’s affair rumours with his neighbor, Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, after Stephen Colbert roasted the Prince in a monologue.

The resurfaced rumours are affecting Kate, the Princess of Wales, who still has not fully recovered following her abdominal surgery in January, reported In Touch Weekly.

A Royal insider said, “Kate taking her wedding ring off [in a recent family photo] just intensified all the drama surrounding their marriage and the rumors of William’s affair with Rose.”

“You can’t blame her for being at her wits end with the rumors about Rose and William completely haunting her. It’s hurtful, especially because she’s still recovering from major surgery,” they added.

Back in 2019, William was reported to have cheated on Kate Middleton after when reports of a fallout between the Princess of Wales Rose emerged.

The Palace has vehemently denied speculations of Prince William cheating on Kate or having an affair with Rose Hanbury. 

