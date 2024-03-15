 
Friday, March 15, 2024
William Blythe Haynes

William Blythe Haynes

Friday, March 15, 2024

Kate Middleton’s uncle calls for Prince Harry to renounce his title

Kate Middleton’s uncle, Gary Goldsmith, urged Prince Harry to “give up his title” after “throwing his family under the bus.”

In a conversation with GB News, Goldsmith dragged the Duke of Sussex over his continuous attacks on the Royal family and expressed his desire for Harry to not have any title.

"I think he should give up his title,” Goldsmith said. "I genuinely think I don't think he'd throw your family under the bus, and they expect to be invited for Christmas.

He added, "There's a certain amount of arrogance and naivety to this whole episode that just doesn't ring true. I would prefer him to be magnanimous and give it up."

He then addressed the controversy surrounding the Princess of Wales’ whereabouts and the Mother’s Day photo scandal.

Goldsmith told the publication that Kate Middleton is still under recovery. "I think she's got the best support infrastructure on the planet,” he said.

"She has got the best people looking after her,” Goldsmith further added. “I just don't understand all this stuff at the moment."

