Paul Rudd joined by 'Ghostbusters' Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd at new movie­'s premiere

Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd reunite­ with original cast for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire pre­miere in New York City

Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd, stars of the 1984 comedy hit Ghostbusters, joine­d other original cast members for the highly-anticipate­d New York premiere­ of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the­ latest film in the supernatural franchise­.

During the New York premiere of the fifth Ghostbuster movie, Murray, Aykroyd, along with Ernie Hudson and Annie Potts were in attendance to commemorate the event along with the new cast played by Paul Rudd, Carrie Coons, McKenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Patton Oswalt, Celeste O’Connor and Logan Kim among others.

Notable to mention that the four renowned actors along with Sigourney Weaver, Rick Moranis and the late Harold Ramis, starred in the original 1984 comedy.

The latest installment in the comedy franchise will mix the original and rebooted cast and follow the story of the Spengler family (grandchildren of Egon Spengler) that unites with the original Ghostbusters "who’ve developed a top-secret research lab and take busting ghosts to a new level".

"But when the discovery of an ancient artefact unleashes an army of ghosts that casts a death chill upon the city, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age," the official synopsis of the film reads.

The movie directed by Gil Kenan and co-written by Jason Reitman is slated for release on March 22, 2024.