Kate Middleton needs to break out of royal soap opera, expert pleads

The increase in online hate against Kate Middleton has left some experts rushing to her defense.

All of these claims have been issued by royal editor Hannah Furness.

She broke it all down in a candid piece for The Telegraph.

The conversation arose when Ms Furness highlighted the dangers of the ongoing hate against Kate Middleton.

To this she said, “Most worrying for the Palace is the extent to which even ordinary well-meaning people, caught up in the amusement and soap opera of it all, have shared countless jokes and memes about the saga.”

“Kate is not generally a woman in need of pity and nor would she ask for it. In normal life she is a pillar of strength to her family – cool, calm, decisive and eminently sensible about the public pressure she is under.”

“There are legitimate conversations to have. There are some elements of this that the palace could have handled differently. There is no question that they must think more carefully about managing her return to public life.”

“But truly, the public must now draw a line” because “More than a quarter of a century after the death of his mother, it is not too much to ask for his wife to be treated like a human being.”