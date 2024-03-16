 
Saturday, March 16, 2024
Melanie Walker

Melanie Walker
Saturday, March 16, 2024

Romeo Beckham, Mia Regan are back together?

Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan made their first appearance together after breaking up.

Their "patch-up" comes just a few weeks after they confirmed the end of their five-year relationship, with the model reportedly moving out of their home.

On Friday, the 21-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham and Mia were seen walking together while holding hands as they visited shops in West London.

They first fueled speculations of breakup after Romeo did not post a Valentine's Day tribute for his girlfriend.

According to DailyMail, the couple parted ways following an argument which made Mia move out.

Later, Romeo took to his Instagram story on February 25 and confirmed his breakup.

“Mooch and I have parted ways after 5 years of love, we still have a lot of respect for each other, and still hold a strong friendship and always will,” he captioned his picture with Mia.

The 21-year-old model also took to her official Instagram account and wrote: “This is Ro, we have grown up with each other since we were 16!! Love takes different forms & paths as you mature.”

