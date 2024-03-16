Prince William has ‘one wish’ amid backlash over Kate Middleton scandal

Prince William is “putting on a brave face” as he performs Royal duties without his wife Kate Middleton amid growing backlash over her edited Mother’s Day photo.



The Prince of Wales has been dealing with intense pressure as speculations around his wife’s absence grows every second.

For the unversed, the Princess of Wales was last seen in public on Christmas. In January, it was reported by Kensington Palace that Kate has undergone an abdominal surgery and would not be back till Easter.

However, social media users grew suspicious of her absence when she was not seen arriving at or leaving the hospital and later posted an edited Mother’s Day photo.

William, on the other hand, has been attending events and continuing with his official engagements while "putting on a brave face.”

Speaking on the matter, royal expert Jennie Bond told OK! Magazine that William has one wish while he deals with the public without his support system – his wife, Kate Middleton.

"I am sure they would rather be at home tending to their partners and/or children," she said of William and Queen Camilla, who is also continuing her royal duties despite King Charles’ cancer diagnosis.

"Recent events have obviously brought William and Camilla much closer. They have been left, almost literally, nursing the Crown while the King and the Princess recover.

“Their teams will be working more closely to coordinate diaries and cover the engagements that has been planned, and Camilla and William are bound to have been in much closer regular contact."