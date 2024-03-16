 
Harrison Ford movie remake stars THIS celebrity

Harrison Ford’s hit 1990 movie, Presumed Innocent will be starring none other than Jake Gyllenhaal.

According to Screen Rant, Jake Gyllenhaal is expected to make an exciting appearance on the small screens this year as the adaptation hits Apple TV+.

Previously, The Guilty star headlined the remake of Road House, which received positive reviews over Gyllenhaal’s acting.

Even though many people wondered why the classic cult-themed movie was being remade in the first place, given the 43-year-old actor’s gleaming portrayal, it would be safe to conclude that his role in Presumed Innocent would be no less.

Jake Gyllenhall’s remake of the $221 million Harrison Ford movie, expected to be released later this year, might just be his next positive review.

Harrison Ford starrer along with co-stars Brian Dennehy and Bonnie Bedelia, Presumed Innocent, is a movie based on the 1987 novel by Scott Turow.

It revolves around the murder of a prosecuting attorney named Carolyn Polhemus and was famously adapted into the 1990 thriller movie.

When the murder case is assigned to a colleague named Rusty, things get out of control when he discovers the victim to be his lover.

