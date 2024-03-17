 
menu
Sunday, March 17, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Johnny Depp lands another accusation after Amber Heard drama

By
Eloise Wells Morin
|

Sunday, March 17, 2024

File Footage

Johnny Depp is seemingly in hot waters over his alleged ‘rude’ antiques with former co-star.

Pirates of the Caribbean star reportedly verbally abused his co-star Lola Glaudini over a misunderstanding on the set of 2001’s movie Blow.

In a new appearance on the latest episode of the Powerful Truth Angels podcast, Lola Glaudini recalled being “reamed” by Johnny during one of the scenes.

According to Lola, the flick’s director Ted Demme instructed her to break into a laughter over a certain word by Johnny’s character.

Revealing the sequence of events from her first day on the set, the Criminal Minds alum shared, “[Depp] says his monologue and I go haha.”

She also recalled, “And Johnny Depp walks over to me, sticks his finger in my face”

“And I’m in a bikini on the ground like this – and he comes over and he goes, ‘Who the f*** do you think you are? Who the f*** do you think you are? Shut the f*** up. I’m out here, and I’m trying to f****** say my lines, and you’re out f***ing pulling focus,” she continued to add.

Quoting Johhny’s alleged words, Lola mentioned, “’You f***ing idiot. Oh, now, oh now it’s not so funny? Now you can shut up? Now you can f****** shut the f*** up? The quiet that you are right now, that’s how you f****** stay.’”

Before concluding, she also observed that later the well-esteemed actor gave her “a non-apology apology.”

More From Entertainment:

Michael B. Jordan dishes details about 'the worst part' of life

Michael B. Jordan dishes details about 'the worst part' of life
William Shatner reflects on 'Star Trek''s final gig

William Shatner reflects on 'Star Trek''s final gig
Lindsay Lohan embraces motherhood with expert advice

Lindsay Lohan embraces motherhood with expert advice
Brad Pitt's involvement in Sharon Stone, Billy Baldwin feud REVEALED

Brad Pitt's involvement in Sharon Stone, Billy Baldwin feud REVEALED
Henry Cavill to possibly join 'Deadpool 3' cast

Henry Cavill to possibly join 'Deadpool 3' cast
MrBeast uploads shocking new challenge

MrBeast uploads shocking new challenge
Oprah Winfrey addresses weight loss and upcoming fresh special

Oprah Winfrey addresses weight loss and upcoming fresh special
Willie Nelson receives appreciation from ACM on new song 'The Border'

Willie Nelson receives appreciation from ACM on new song 'The Border'
Shakira drops bombshell confession about ex-Gerard Pique

Shakira drops bombshell confession about ex-Gerard Pique
Jennifer Aniston considered for role in iconic 'NCIS'?

Jennifer Aniston considered for role in iconic 'NCIS'?
Here's Why Yoko Ono, John Lennon shocked Paul McCartney, George Harrison

Here's Why Yoko Ono, John Lennon shocked Paul McCartney, George Harrison
Dwayne Johnson opens up about ‘things' that are close to him

Dwayne Johnson opens up about ‘things' that are close to him