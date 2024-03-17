Details of Prince Harry and Prince William's ongoing conflict laid bare

Reasons behind Prince Harry and Prince William’s feud have been explained

Prince Harry and Prince William’s feud wasn’t born when the Duke of Sussex stepped down from royal duties, not even when he wrote his bombshell memoir Spare.

Psychotherapist Helen Villiers says Harry and William’s bond was always fragile due to the fact that one of them was the heir to the throne. The narrative that Harry grew up with was that he wasn’t “as good as” William, creating a lifelong rift between them.

"Where one child is valued more highly than another in his family system, regardless of whether or not the parents are trying to treat them equally, there will inevitably be rivalry and it could be that they are the heir to the throne and it could be that one is more academically intelligent or gifted or something than the other,” Villiers explained to the Daily Express.

"If we look at William and Harry, growing up as children, William was heir to the throne, the firstborn boy and therefore, he naturally has had much more media attention priority," she added.

Explaining the narrative the brothers grew up with, Villiers said: "There is a constant narrative that Harry is not as good as William, which of course is going to absolutely show up in their relationship with each other because Harry will always feel that he's less than and believed potentially, that William buys into that narrative, which he probably will because that's the narrative they've been taught.”

However, Villiers argued that it’s “not any fault of his own,” and the narratives Harry and William grew with create “this constant ongoing conflict between them.