Sunday, March 17, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Kim Kardashian receives backlash for mocking Kate Middleton

Eloise Wells Morin
Sunday, March 17, 2024

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian has received backlash for her comment on Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s absence as conspiracies swirl on what has happened to the future queen following her abdominal surgery.

Taking to Instagram, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared her stunning photos posing besides her car with a cheeky caption mocking Kate Middleton’s mysterious disappearance.

Kim Kardashian captioned the Instagram post, saying: “On my way to go find Kate.”

Commenting on it, one fan said, “Omg that caption is going to stir up so much more drama.”

Another commented, “Omg that caption is going to stir up so much more drama.”

“It’s not like people from your fam have gone into hiding (rightfully so) during pregnancy or other medical reasons… this caption isn’t it,” the third said.

The fourth said, “Kate is an icon. She doesn't need to say everything about her life unlike you. Her silence demonstrated that she was more powerful than all the American stars combined.”

