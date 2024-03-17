Steve Harley, renowned musician breathes his last at 73

Steve Harley, the front man of British rock band, Cockney Rebel, passed away at the age of 73.

According to BBC, his family revealed the news of his demise stating that Harley had “passed away peacefully at home” further noting, “We know he will be desperately missed by people all over the world.”

No evident cause of death was revealed however the musician, who was currently touring, had to cancel his dates for treatment of cancer.

Harley’s wife, Dorothy, along with his two children, Kerr and Greta, were by his side when he died.

"Whoever you know him as, his heart exuded only core elements. Passion, kindness, generosity. And much more, in abundance," the family wrote in their statement.

They continued, "The birdsong from his woodland that he loved so much was singing for him. His home has been filled with the sounds and laughter of his four grandchildren."

Steve Harley’s most famous song was Make Me Smile (Come Up and See Me) which landed the number one spot on the charts back in 1975.