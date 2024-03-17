 
menu
Sunday, March 17, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Steve Harley, renowned musician breathes his last at 73

By
Eloise Wells Morin
|

Sunday, March 17, 2024

Steve Harley, renowned musician breathes his last at 73
Steve Harley, renowned musician breathes his last at 73

Steve Harley, the front man of British rock band, Cockney Rebel, passed away at the age of 73.

According to BBC, his family revealed the news of his demise stating that Harley had “passed away peacefully at home” further noting, “We know he will be desperately missed by people all over the world.”

No evident cause of death was revealed however the musician, who was currently touring, had to cancel his dates for treatment of cancer.

Harley’s wife, Dorothy, along with his two children, Kerr and Greta, were by his side when he died.

"Whoever you know him as, his heart exuded only core elements. Passion, kindness, generosity. And much more, in abundance," the family wrote in their statement.

They continued, "The birdsong from his woodland that he loved so much was singing for him. His home has been filled with the sounds and laughter of his four grandchildren."

Steve Harley’s most famous song was Make Me Smile (Come Up and See Me) which landed the number one spot on the charts back in 1975.

More From Entertainment:

Chris brown rants about being punished for abusing Rihanna 15 years ago

Chris brown rants about being punished for abusing Rihanna 15 years ago
Kate Middleton receives strong warning related to her health amid recovery

Kate Middleton receives strong warning related to her health amid recovery
Kate Middleton replaced by stand in at St Patrick's Day Parade: See pic

Kate Middleton replaced by stand in at St Patrick's Day Parade: See pic
Zoe Saldana enjoys night out with husband Marco

Zoe Saldana enjoys night out with husband Marco
Duchess Sophie subtle jab at Oprah Winfrey after bombshell Meghan Markle talk

Duchess Sophie subtle jab at Oprah Winfrey after bombshell Meghan Markle talk
Kate Middleton fans receive exciting news amid her absence following surgery

Kate Middleton fans receive exciting news amid her absence following surgery
Kim Kardashian receives backlash for mocking Kate Middleton video

Kim Kardashian receives backlash for mocking Kate Middleton
Khloé Kardashian reveals reason for family speeches ban

Khloé Kardashian reveals reason for family speeches ban
Royal Family ‘tensions exposed' as ‘family cohesion' disappears video

Royal Family ‘tensions exposed' as ‘family cohesion' disappears

Meghan Markle's olive branch to Kate Middleton exposed: ‘Bringing women together?'

Meghan Markle's olive branch to Kate Middleton exposed: ‘Bringing women together?'
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce ‘couldn't be happier' as they enjoy break together

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce ‘couldn't be happier' as they enjoy break together
Kate Middleton, Prince William feel shaken up by the media video

Kate Middleton, Prince William feel shaken up by the media