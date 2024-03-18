Zendaya, Tom Holland dispel split rumours with PDA outing

 
Monday, March 18, 2024
Melanie Walker

Melanie Walker
Monday, March 18, 2024

Zendaya and Tom Holland were spotted loved up at the Women's final of the BNP Paribas Open on Sunday, putting split rumours to a halt.

The Spiderman and MJ couple sparked splitting rumours after Zandaya unfollowed Tom from Instagram (including everyone), although Tom still followed her.

It was also revealed that the pair was last photographed together on October 25 in Los Angeles, while grocery shopping.

However their recent appearance at the Women’s Final has put all rumours to rest.

The Emmy-winning actress arrived at Indian Well Tennis Garden in California with her British boyfriend, both 27, sporting a white tennis skirt and a matching crop top. While Tom donned a brown shirt over a plain white shirt paired with black slacks.

Later that day, the fashion icon, Zendaya, met with the winner of the Women's final Iga Świątek and congratulated her for her win.

Awestruck by Zendaya, Świątek posted a picture of them together on her Instagram story and penned the caption, “WHAT JUST HAPPENED? Thank You Zendaya for being kind, funny and mindful”.

Zendaya reposted her story and wrote, “It was an absolute pleasure to meet you and watch you play, many many congratulations!”.

Notable to mention, Zendaya will be playing a Tennis prodigy in her upcoming movie Challengers which will hit the Theatres on April 26, 2024.

As for the British actor, Tom will be playing Romeo in Jamie Lloyd's West End revival of Romeo & Juliet at London's Duke of York's Theatre. 


