Khloe Kardashian presents special gift to brother Rob Kardashian on his birthday: WATCH

US reality TV star Khloe Kardashian has presented a sweet gift to her brother Rob Kardashian on his 37th birthday.



Taking to Instagram, Khloe shared sweet photos of Rob and a stunning video of her kids singing happy birthday for their uncle to wish him on his special day.

She posted the photos and videos with caption, “Happiest of birthdays to My baby bobby boy!”

Khloe says, “Robert I couldn’t be prouder or more honored to say I am your sister. I couldn’t be prouder to be living life with you. I couldn’t be luckier that I get to call you whenever I want about absolutely nothing.

“And the coolest part is, you actually answer the phone for me ha! I thank God every day for our relationship and the relationship that our children get to have. God always had a plan!! I couldn’t be more blessed or excited that I have an entire lifetime with you! Genuinely you are one of the most loving, hysterical, gentle and majestic human beings I’ve ever known. Being your sister is an absolute privilege. Happy birthday king @robkardashianofficial.”

She continued, “I love you Bobby boy! My bestie for the restie!!! You’ll forever be my best Newsie “open the gates and seize the day”

