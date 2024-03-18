Prince Harry, Corey Gamble friendship could lead to ‘The Kardashians' cameo

file footage

Prince Harry’s unlikely friendship with Kris Jenner’s long-term partner Corey Gamble could result in a work offer for the Sussexes.

Corey, who’s a talent manager, was spotted on a ski trip with the Duke of Sussex recently, leaving netizens surprised. However it’s not clear when the duo began hanging out.

"Harry had been hitting the slopes with Gamble, as well as Bumble dating app billionaire Whitney Wolfe, 34, and her husband Michael Herd, whom she met on a previous skiing trip," a tipster told Daily Mail's Richard Eden at the time.

Now, PR expert Lynn Carratt says Kris Jenner has long been trying to get an appearance from Harry and Meghan on The Kardashians.

She noted: "Although he is a talent manager and maybe is thinking of signing up Meghan and Harry. But his partner Kris Jenner has had her sights set on signing up Harry and Meghan to appear on the Kardashian’s since 2020 and was rumoured to be snubbed at first.

“But, last autumn after Kris and Kim spent time with Doria, Meghan’s mum at a charity event, it was reported that talks were in the early stages," she added.

Lynn noted how an appearance on The Kardashians "would be very lucrative for the show and help Harry and Meghan’s popularity in becoming more mainstream".