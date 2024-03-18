Oprah Winfrey gears for launch of exciting upcoming special

Oprah Winfrey just announced the nearing of her upcoming special, titled, An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution, to be aired on the night of March 18, 2024.

The 70-year-old TV personality took to her official Instagram account to upload two snippets regarding her upcoming program.

In the first video, Winfrey can be seen on the set of her special as she kicked off the introduction, saying, “Like millions of people, I’ve struggled with my weight and I’ve been shamed and ridiculed for it.”

“Join me for a frank conversation about medications that are now forging a weight loss revolution,” she added.



“I’m gathering top medical experts, people who take the meds and pharmaceutical companies themselves to get clarity on the many opinions, debates and questions, An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution,” Winfrey concluded.

Oprah Winfrey's second and separate Instagram post features a video of The Color Purple star’s recent appearance at the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show, where she also spoke about obesity, her struggles with weight and her forthcoming special.

