 
menu
Monday, March 18, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Oprah Winfrey gears for launch of exciting upcoming special

By
Eloise Wells Morin
|

Monday, March 18, 2024

Oprah Winfrey gears for launch of exciting upcoming special
Oprah Winfrey gears for launch of exciting upcoming special

Oprah Winfrey just announced the nearing of her upcoming special, titled, An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution, to be aired on the night of March 18, 2024.

The 70-year-old TV personality took to her official Instagram account to upload two snippets regarding her upcoming program.

In the first video, Winfrey can be seen on the set of her special as she kicked off the introduction, saying, “Like millions of people, I’ve struggled with my weight and I’ve been shamed and ridiculed for it.”

“Join me for a frank conversation about medications that are now forging a weight loss revolution,” she added.

“I’m gathering top medical experts, people who take the meds and pharmaceutical companies themselves to get clarity on the many opinions, debates and questions, An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution,” Winfrey concluded.

Oprah Winfrey's second and separate Instagram post features a video of The Color Purple star’s recent appearance at the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show, where she also spoke about obesity, her struggles with weight and her forthcoming special.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle branded narcissistic and domineering

Meghan Markle branded narcissistic and domineering
Kanye West in hot waters after Bianca's mom 'saves' daughter

Kanye West in hot waters after Bianca's mom 'saves' daughter

Meghan Markle's ‘silly' move with new brand launch to ‘raise questions' video

Meghan Markle's ‘silly' move with new brand launch to ‘raise questions'
Oprah Winfrey conveys appreciation to the NAACP Image Awards

Oprah Winfrey conveys appreciation to the NAACP Image Awards
Prince Harry, Corey Gamble friendship could lead to ‘The Kardashians' cameo video

Prince Harry, Corey Gamble friendship could lead to ‘The Kardashians' cameo
Robert Downey Jr. recounts his dad's reaction to 1993 Oscar loss to Al Pacino

Robert Downey Jr. recounts his dad's reaction to 1993 Oscar loss to Al Pacino

Prince Harry can't handle Queen Camilla: ‘So much resentment lives here'

Prince Harry can't handle Queen Camilla: ‘So much resentment lives here'
Katy Perry accused of using Taylor Swift friendship to revitalize career

Katy Perry accused of using Taylor Swift friendship to revitalize career
Ariana Grande celebrates 'eternal sunshine' album Billboard success

Ariana Grande celebrates 'eternal sunshine' album Billboard success
Princess Diana's intimate letters risking a leak: report

Princess Diana's intimate letters risking a leak: report
Kate Middleton could make public appearance very soon as she appears ‘healthy'

Kate Middleton could make public appearance very soon as she appears ‘healthy'

Kate Middleton is done dealing with Prince Harry amid stalemate

Kate Middleton is done dealing with Prince Harry amid stalemate