Lindsey Stirling, renowned violinist, unveils 'Duality' tour: 'Finally'

Lindsey Stirling, a popular electric violinist, just announced her upcoming US summer tour as she is expected to hit the roads of Huber Heights.

The violinist, known for her hit tune, Carol of the Bells, took to her official Instagram account to reveal the exciting news.

Her tour, titled, Duality will also be featuring two special guests, Walk off the Earth and Saint Motel, as per the poster uploaded.

“It’s here!! Hitting the road this summer for two months. Grab your VIP tickets tomorrow 3/19 @ 10AM local time. Artist Pre-Sale tix will also be on sale tomorrow 3/19 @ 12PM local time (sign up on my website for the code to get early access!)” the caption of her post read.

A press release stated, “Lindsey’s shows are eye-catching and inspiring. She seamlessly integrates intricate choreography, breathtaking aerial Lyra acts, and stunning costumes, all of which she designs herself, and seamlessly blends music, dance, and visual artistry into a singular, unforgettable experience, leaving audiences spellbound and inspired.”



“Not to mention, she’s sold over 1M tickets throughout her career,” the officials continued, praising Lindsey Stirling’s talent and success.