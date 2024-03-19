 
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce making 'the most' out of their breaks: Insider

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce making 'the most' out of their breaks: Insider

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are enjoying their time off together.

The couple has decided to relax for a while after the tight end traveled to Australia and Singapore to attend his pop star girlfriend’s Eras Tour shows in late February and early March.

The two jetted back to Los Angeles to attend an Oscars afterparty, hosted by Madonna, at talent manager Guy Oseary’s home.

A source now tells PEOPLE that Travis and Taylor are “still very happy” as they finally got some time together between the latter’s break from the tour.

"They are spending time in Los Angeles together. They're still very happy,” the insider spilled.

The tip comes after the pair was seen out on a date night at the members-only West Hollywood hotspot the Bird Streets Club last weekend.

“They're so cute together,” the tipster further added.

According to the source, the NFL star has also been enjoying his break after winning the Super Bowl win in February.

"Travis has been hanging out with friends and is having a good time just relaxing in L.A.," they shared.

