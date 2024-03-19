Billie Eilish lets fans in on her Oscars afterparty

Billie Eilish took to her social media and gave her a fans a peek inside on how she celebrated her big win last weekend.

On March 10, the 22-year-old singer won her second Oscar at the 96th Academy Awards, alongside brother Finneas, for their Barbie track What Was I Made For?

The two collected the accolade together after performing their song at the Oscars stage.

On Monday, she took to her Instagram stories where she told her 110 million followers about how she celebrated her success till six in the morning that day.

In the picture, Billie could be seen sitting at a large booth at Astro Family Restaurant in the Silver Lake neighborhood, Los Angeles.

She also added a time sticker of 5:36 am over her photo as she sat across the table wearing the same black blazer and striped shirt she had on for the ceremony.

Her engraved statuette was resting on the wood table in front of her as she sipped on a glass of water and munched on scrambled eggs with her hair tied up and smeared off makeup.

Billie and Finneas won their first Oscar in 2022 after they won Best Original Song for James Bond theme tune No Time to Die.