Lady Gaga tipped to headline next 'James Bond' theme song

Lady Gaga is leading the list of most powerful ladies to sing the James Bond theme song after Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, Raye and Lana Del Rey.

With the news circulating around who will sing the next James Bond song, Gaga has emerged as the bookies favourite to voice the theme’s tune ahead of both Swift and Raye.

The song was previously sung by singers such as Adele, Billie Eilish and Sam Smith and was recognized by Golden Globes, Grammys and Academy Awards. Bookmakers now believe Gaga could be the next leading singer for the soundtrack.

She has been in talks to sing the megahit since 2010 but has been passed over. However, this year seems to be Gaga’s lucky one as bookmakers view it as high time for her to take the mic.

Other than Gaga, Raye has also garnered her spot among the favourites after her recent achievement of scoring a Brit Award with her debut release.

Apart from her remarkable vocals, Raye's British heritage adds an extra layer of appeal, aligning with James Bond’s British Lineage.

Lastly, Swift is also in the running for the James Bond theme however her singing does not delve into power ballads like the typical 007 themes are belted out.

Without her vocal style aligning with the genre, her inclusion only accounts for her popularity and a fresh take on the spy thriller’s soundtrack.