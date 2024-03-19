Kim Kardashian makes worst misstep amid the Women's Month?

Kim Kardashian released a new ad for her brand SKIMS featuring several male basketball players. But, some on the internet slammed the entrepreneur for ignoring sportswomen in Women’s History Month.



The fury was triggered after the fashion mogul posted a menswear promo on Instagram.

The ad featured A-listers of NBA that were in the outfits of the brand’s forthcoming menswear, including shorts, hoodies, and sweatpants.

The campaign was called the "SKIMS March All Stars," which added Jared McCain, Robert Dillingham, and Hunter Dickinson, in the neutral tones menswear.

"An unbeatable roster of college basketball players own the court in Mens Terry, dropping Thursday, March 21 at 9AM PT / 12PM ET," the 43-year-old captioned.

However, the ad did not sit well with some sections of the internet. They pointed out the actress supposedly ignored the female players despite the ongoing month of women.

"Should [have] been the women's all stars," one wrote.

Another added, “Would've been a slay.”

A third commented, “Marketing person—Fired. Should have had the girls instead. Everyone knows the girl ballers. Sorry boys.”

Nonetheless, Kim joined hands with the NBA in last October to design clothing for both male and female basketballers.

Keeping that in mind, it is possible a campaign featuring female players may be in the works.

"This is literally for her men's line,” one defended the prominent celebrity.

"It's men's clothing why would they have women model it," a second added. "She'll most likely have women athletes for women's clothing!!!!"

"Men wear @skims too," a third shared.