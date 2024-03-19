 
menu
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Kim Kardashian makes worst misstep amid the Women's Month?

By
Melanie Walker
|

Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Kim Kardashian makes worst misstep amid the Womens Month?
Kim Kardashian makes worst misstep amid the Women's Month?

Kim Kardashian released a new ad for her brand SKIMS featuring several male basketball players. But, some on the internet slammed the entrepreneur for ignoring sportswomen in Women’s History Month.

The fury was triggered after the fashion mogul posted a menswear promo on Instagram.

The ad featured A-listers of NBA that were in the outfits of the brand’s forthcoming menswear, including shorts, hoodies, and sweatpants.

The campaign was called the "SKIMS March All Stars," which added Jared McCain, Robert Dillingham, and Hunter Dickinson, in the neutral tones menswear.

"An unbeatable roster of college basketball players own the court in Mens Terry, dropping Thursday, March 21 at 9AM PT / 12PM ET," the 43-year-old captioned.

However, the ad did not sit well with some sections of the internet. They pointed out the actress supposedly ignored the female players despite the ongoing month of women.

"Should [have] been the women's all stars," one wrote.

Another added, “Would've been a slay.”

Kim Kardashian makes worst misstep amid the Womens Month?

A third commented, “Marketing person—Fired. Should have had the girls instead. Everyone knows the girl ballers. Sorry boys.”

Kim Kardashian makes worst misstep amid the Womens Month?

Nonetheless, Kim joined hands with the NBA in last October to design clothing for both male and female basketballers.

Keeping that in mind, it is possible a campaign featuring female players may be in the works.

"This is literally for her men's line,” one defended the prominent celebrity.

Kim Kardashian makes worst misstep amid the Womens Month?

"It's men's clothing why would they have women model it," a second added. "She'll most likely have women athletes for women's clothing!!!!"

"Men wear @skims too," a third shared.

More From Entertainment:

Millions fan approves Ryan Gosling is King of Pop: Here's why video

Millions fan approves Ryan Gosling is King of Pop: Here's why
Truth behind Kristen Stewart's bold outfits revealed

Truth behind Kristen Stewart's bold outfits revealed
Kate Middleton video branded ‘fake' by Andy Cohen and more video

Kate Middleton video branded ‘fake' by Andy Cohen and more
Prince Harry's reaction to King Charles' succession planning exposed

Prince Harry's reaction to King Charles' succession planning exposed
King Charles' cancer ‘eating him alive' amid Kate-gate conspiracy video

King Charles' cancer ‘eating him alive' amid Kate-gate conspiracy
Kate Middleton's return to royal duties being planned secretly amid pressure

Kate Middleton's return to royal duties being planned secretly amid pressure
Kate Middleton forced to join William, kids on Easter Sunday amid scandal

Kate Middleton forced to join William, kids on Easter Sunday amid scandal
Jake Gyllenhaal's desire to portray 'Batman' sparks excitement: 'It's an honour'

Jake Gyllenhaal's desire to portray 'Batman' sparks excitement: 'It's an honour'
Prince Harry's plans for second book after Spare: report video

Prince Harry's plans for second book after Spare: report
Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez finalize divorce as singer hints at being cheated on

Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez finalize divorce as singer hints at being cheated on
Kate Middleton likely to be dragged in legal fight related to Meghan Markle?

Kate Middleton likely to be dragged in legal fight related to Meghan Markle?
Sophie Turner throws Joe Jonas for a loop by 'reactivating' divorce case

Sophie Turner throws Joe Jonas for a loop by 'reactivating' divorce case