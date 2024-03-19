 
menu
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Gisele Bundchen just ‘having fun with' Joaquim post Tom Brady split?

By
Eloise Wells Morin
|

Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Photo: Gisele Bundchen just ‘having fun with’ Joaquim post Tom Brady split?
Photo: Gisele Bundchen just ‘having fun with’ Joaquim post Tom Brady split?

Gisele Bundchen is reportedly moving on from her messy Tom Brady split but the path is bumpy.

For the unfamiliar, the Brazilian beauty, who was married to Tom Brady from 2009 to 2022, is now reportedly dating her jiu jitsu trainer, Joaquim Valente.

While the fashion mogul reportedly prefers to keep her new romance “private,” she did not hold her tears as she opened up about her divorce during a recent interview.

Spilling the beans on this emotiona outburst, a source revealed to In Touch Weekly, “She has her good days and her bad days and sometimes she gets overwhelmed by her emotions.”

The source also addressed that the 43-year-old star, didn’t expect to cry during the interview.”

They even claimed about the Brazilian pair, “Gisele’s so grateful for Joaquim. They’ve been practically inseparable.”

Before resigning from the chat, the source maintained, “He makes her feel happy and sexy and alive, and she’s having fun with him.”

It is pertinent to mention here that during the same interview, Giselle admitted that “it’s heartbreaking to go through that,” before welling up.

“It’s definitely a transition that had to take place. You don’t wish for it but sometimes in life things happen,” she stated during the chat. 

More From Entertainment:

Royal Family hints at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's return video

Royal Family hints at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's return
Cardi B on collaboration with Rihanna: ‘I don't do music like that'

Cardi B on collaboration with Rihanna: ‘I don't do music like that'
Jon Bon Jovi lifts the lid from his relationship with Richie Sambora

Jon Bon Jovi lifts the lid from his relationship with Richie Sambora
Meghan Markle sparks conversations with lifestyle brand

Meghan Markle sparks conversations with lifestyle brand
Millions fan approves Ryan Gosling is King of Pop: Here's why video

Millions fan approves Ryan Gosling is King of Pop: Here's why
Truth behind Kristen Stewart's bold outfits revealed

Truth behind Kristen Stewart's bold outfits revealed
Kate Middleton video branded ‘fake' by Andy Cohen and more video

Kate Middleton video branded ‘fake' by Andy Cohen and more
Prince Harry's reaction to King Charles' succession planning exposed

Prince Harry's reaction to King Charles' succession planning exposed
Kim Kardashian makes worst misstep amid the Women's Month?

Kim Kardashian makes worst misstep amid the Women's Month?
King Charles' cancer ‘eating him alive' amid Kate-gate conspiracy video

King Charles' cancer ‘eating him alive' amid Kate-gate conspiracy
Kate Middleton's return to royal duties being planned secretly amid pressure

Kate Middleton's return to royal duties being planned secretly amid pressure
Kate Middleton forced to join William, kids on Easter Sunday amid scandal

Kate Middleton forced to join William, kids on Easter Sunday amid scandal