Photo: Gisele Bundchen just ‘having fun with’ Joaquim post Tom Brady split?

Gisele Bundchen is reportedly moving on from her messy Tom Brady split but the path is bumpy.

For the unfamiliar, the Brazilian beauty, who was married to Tom Brady from 2009 to 2022, is now reportedly dating her jiu jitsu trainer, Joaquim Valente.

While the fashion mogul reportedly prefers to keep her new romance “private,” she did not hold her tears as she opened up about her divorce during a recent interview.

Spilling the beans on this emotiona outburst, a source revealed to In Touch Weekly, “She has her good days and her bad days and sometimes she gets overwhelmed by her emotions.”

The source also addressed that the 43-year-old star, didn’t expect to cry during the interview.”

They even claimed about the Brazilian pair, “Gisele’s so grateful for Joaquim. They’ve been practically inseparable.”

Before resigning from the chat, the source maintained, “He makes her feel happy and sexy and alive, and she’s having fun with him.”

It is pertinent to mention here that during the same interview, Giselle admitted that “it’s heartbreaking to go through that,” before welling up.

“It’s definitely a transition that had to take place. You don’t wish for it but sometimes in life things happen,” she stated during the chat.