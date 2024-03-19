 
Timothee Chalamet breaks decades old box office record

By
Melanie Walker
|

Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Timothee Chalamet is at the top of the box office right now.

The 28-year-old celebrity has become the first actor after John Travolta to have two top-grossing films within eight months.

Timothee’s leading roles in Wonka and Dune: Part Two, which have surpassed the domestic box office with $200 million, pushed him to break the record which was made forty years ago, according to Indiewire.

John made the record back in the 1970s with his films Saturday Night Fever and Grease, which were released eight months apart between 1977 and 1978.

Wonka was the third live-action adaptation of Roald Dahl's children's book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory in which Timothee played the titular role of chocolatier Willy Wonka.

The prequel got stellar reviews when it was released in December, 2023 and grossed a domestic total of $218 million and $630 million worldwide.

Following the release of Dune: Part Two in March, Timothee starred in the sci-fi sequel alongside Zendaya, Austin Butler, Christopher Walken and Florence Pugh.

The film also received a remarkable reception, achieving $494.7 million globally and is expected to overtake Wonka’s gross total next week, according to the outlet.

