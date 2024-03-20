Photo: Beyonce makes shock admission about diving into 'country music'

Beyonce recently opened up about the challenges that she faced while creating country music.

Ahead of her newest studio album Country Carter’s release on 29th March 2024, the super star took to Instagram and shared a detailed post about her challenges for going country.

Lifting the lid from her latest work, Beyonce penned, “This album has been over five years in the making. It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed…and it was very clear that I wasn’t.”



She continued to address how this experience shaped her upcoming album, “But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive. It feels good to see how music can unite so many people around the world, while also amplifying the voices of some of the people who have dedicated so much of their lives educating on our musical history.”

The Beautiful Liar hitmaker went on to add, “The criticisms I faced when I first entered this genre forced me to propel past the limitations that were put on me. act ii is a result of challenging myself and taking my time to bend and blend genres together to create this body of work,” after which she promised “a few surprises on the album,” which she crafted with her “heart, soul, love and passion.”

Conclusively, she claimed, “This ain’t a Country album,” after which owned her work by stating, “This is a “Beyoncé” album,” and announced, “This is act ii COWBOY CARTER, and I am proud to share it with y’all!”