Photo: Cardi B makes shock admission about Shakira

Cardi B reportedly always wanted to work with the Waka Waka hitmaker, Shakira.

In a recent confessional with Million Dollaz Worth Of podcast, the I Like it crooner touched on her collaborations with two of the iconic musicians, Shakira and Rihanna.

Speaking of the Dare hitmaker, the musician revealed, “I always wanted to do a record with Shakira and it’s like, wow, it landed on my lap.”

She excitedly announced, “It really landed on my lap, so I got a record coming out with her next week,” adding, “It’s like, ‘B****.”

“I’ll do whatever the f*** you want me to do, b****. I’ll fly to Colombia.’ Like I’ll go over there.”

She went on to address her latest meetup with the ex-girlfriend of Gerard Pique, “I saw her in Paris and I talked to her,” before noting, “I don’t like being in b****** face about it. I’m like, ‘I have to, my sister she did a talent show when she was in first grade and she won doing your song!”

“I just love you so much, like you’re a part of my life.’ And then her team reached out to me. I’m like, ‘Owww, Shakira, Shakira.’ I was gagging,” before resigning from the chat, Cardi gushed.

“There’s some people that I want to do like a song with, but I just feel like I don’t have that worthy song to like give it to them. Especially because I do more rap than certain songs that I like,” Cardi mentioned before jumping to another topic.