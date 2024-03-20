Johnny Depp reacts to Lola Glaudini's verbal abuse accusations

File Footage

Johnny Depp seemingly tries to maintain good workplace relationships.



As fans will know, a few days back, one of Johnny's co-stars from the flick Blow, Lola Glaudini revealed that the actor "reamed" her over a misunderstanding.

At that time, the actress said on the Powerful Truth Angels podcast that Ted Demme, the movie’s director, asked her to respond to Johnny’s certain dialogue by laughing, but when she acted upon these instructions, the actor misunderstood her intentions and abused her verbally.

She spilled the beans and said, “[Depp] says his monologue and I go haha. And Johnny Depp walks over to me, sticks his finger in my face.”

Lola also mentioned, “And I’m in a bikini on the ground like this – and he comes over and he goes, ‘Who the f*** do you think you are? Who the f*** do you think you are?'”

The actress also stated that these ‘scathing remarks of The Pirates of the Caribbean were later followed by a “a non-apology apology.”

According to Deadline, Johnny Depp's representative has recently elaborated on the issued and claimed, “Johnny always prioritizes good working relationships with cast and crew.”

They also explained, “And this recounting differs greatly from the recollection of other members on set at the time.”