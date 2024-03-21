Prince Harry apologizes to Prince William, feuding brothers reconcile after years

Prince Harry apologizes to Prince William, feuding brothers reconcile after four years

Prince Harry has put his ego aside as the Duke is said to have apologized to his elder brother, Prince William, for all the drama he has caused since leaving the Royal family.



The feuding Royal brothers finally reconciled after Harry apologized to William over a phone call, a source revealed to Life & Style.

The reconciliation happened after the Duke of Sussex reached out to William over the ongoing health concerns regarding King Charles and Kate Middleton.

Prince Harry told his brother he wants to “help out” as the insider shared that the Duke is yearning to return to UK even if it means leaving Meghan Markle alone in the US.

As for William, he has urged his brother to return home after forgiving him for his public attacks since he exited the Royal family with Meghan in 2020.

“Harry apologized to William for all the drama he’s caused, and ever since then, they’ve been in contact a lot more,” the source spilled. “William has even been encouraging Harry to come back home, too.”