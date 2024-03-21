 
menu

Exciting update puts spotlight on Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre long-awaited album

By
Melanie Walker
|

Thursday, March 21, 2024

Exciting update puts spotlight on Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre long-awaited album
Exciting update puts spotlight on Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre long-awaited album

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre's much-awaited sequel to 1993 hit album Doggystyle is around the corner as the duo recently suggested but the pair shied away from announcing the definite date of release.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the iconic collaborators teased the album Missionary is near the finish line.

“The first album I’ve done with Snoop was in 1993 and it’s the only album I’ve ever produced with Snoop. 30 years ago," the N.W.A legend shared.

"So now, believe it or not, we’re getting together again and we’re almost done with the album. The first album was called ‘Doggystyle’ so we decided to flip it and call this one ‘Missionary'", the Still D.R.E said.

Amid the insights into the yet-to-released album, the host asked the big question straightway: the release date of the album.

Responding to a query, Snoop evasively answered to ensure nothing important gets out. “Dr. Dre will begin mixing in mid-April.” 

More From Entertainment:

Prince William, Kate Middleton's feelings over conspiracy theories laid bare video

Prince William, Kate Middleton's feelings over conspiracy theories laid bare
Kensington Palace releases Kate Middleton update amid records breach issue video

Kensington Palace releases Kate Middleton update amid records breach issue
Kate Middleton's mental state since abdominal surgery exposed

Kate Middleton's mental state since abdominal surgery exposed
Meghan Markle shows Kate Middleton she's ‘in charge' with latest move

Meghan Markle shows Kate Middleton she's ‘in charge' with latest move
Kate Middleton records breach: Number of workers under investigation revealed

Kate Middleton records breach: Number of workers under investigation revealed
Ian McKellen recalls to snub Tom Cruise over strong principles

Ian McKellen recalls to snub Tom Cruise over strong principles
Meghan Fox reveals usual rule for her kids

Meghan Fox reveals usual rule for her kids
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez relationship takes major turn two years after marriage

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez relationship takes major turn two years after marriage
Nicola Coughlan teases fans with 'Bridgerton 3' update: ‘It's all changed'

Nicola Coughlan teases fans with 'Bridgerton 3' update: ‘It's all changed'
Expert reveals reason behind global frenzy over Kate Middleton's wellbeing

Expert reveals reason behind global frenzy over Kate Middleton's wellbeing

Kate Middleton reacts over ‘shocking' hospital security breach video

Kate Middleton reacts over ‘shocking' hospital security breach
Prince William urged never to forgive walking ‘vitriol' Prince Harry: ‘So despicable'

Prince William urged never to forgive walking ‘vitriol' Prince Harry: ‘So despicable'