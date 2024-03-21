Exciting update puts spotlight on Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre long-awaited album

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre's much-awaited sequel to 1993 hit album Doggystyle is around the corner as the duo recently suggested but the pair shied away from announcing the definite date of release.



Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the iconic collaborators teased the album Missionary is near the finish line.

“The first album I’ve done with Snoop was in 1993 and it’s the only album I’ve ever produced with Snoop. 30 years ago," the N.W.A legend shared.

"So now, believe it or not, we’re getting together again and we’re almost done with the album. The first album was called ‘Doggystyle’ so we decided to flip it and call this one ‘Missionary'", the Still D.R.E said.

Amid the insights into the yet-to-released album, the host asked the big question straightway: the release date of the album.

Responding to a query, Snoop evasively answered to ensure nothing important gets out. “Dr. Dre will begin mixing in mid-April.”