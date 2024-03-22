 
Kim Kardashian, Bianca Censori set example for Kanye West's kids

By
Web Desk
|

Friday, March 22, 2024

Photo: Kim Kardashian, Bianca Censori set example for Kanye West’s kids
Kanye West’s new wife, Bianca Censori and ex-wife Kim Kardashian are reportedly looking forward to a 'respectable relationship.'

As fans will know, Kim and Bianca, who are branded as each other’s “twins,” were recently spotted enjoying Kanye West’s concert.

As per the new reports of The Mirror, the moguls are trying to get into an “amicable” relationship to make their co-parenting easier.

Recently, the skilled relationship expert Louella Alderson told the outlet, "It may help create a harmonious co-parenting dynamic and it indicates that they put their children's needs first. “

“It sets a good example for their kids as they can see that after a divorce, families can still come together and support each other," the expert also added.

The expert also mentioned that even though the pair appear "to have mutual respect for each other," it is unlikely that they will form a ‘close bond.’

It is pertinent to mention here that the duo was sighted at the same listening party, where Kim and Kanye’s eldest daughter North also performed.

Apart from their 10-year-old North, the former pair also shares Saint, Chicago and Psalm West. 

