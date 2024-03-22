 
Shakira's sons develop special 'coping mechanism' after Gerard Pique split

By
Web Desk
|

Friday, March 22, 2024

Shakira's sons develop special coping mechanism for Gerard Pique split

Shakira recently talked about how her children reacted to her split from ex Gerard Pique.

During a recent interview with Zane Lowe, the 47-year-old singer shared what it's like to be a single mom to her two sons Milan (aged 11) and Sasha (aged 9).

Shakira revealed that they are aware about how music is "one of her ways to heal and to express herself" and tried the same remedy for themselves.

Sharing that Milan started writing songs and music “as a way to cope” with the breakup, she said, “I remember he wrote two beautiful songs during the whole separation process. He wrote two songs on piano and lyrics. And whenever he feels a little down, he goes to the piano and he writes.”

The Colombian pop star added, “And that also is his catharsis, his therapy. I think he's probably going to be a producer, but he's obsessed with football.”

The Hips Don’t Lie crooner shared that she and her sons also “jam” together because they “share love for music.” 

“Sasha is learning how to play guitar and Milan is a really cool drummer and so he gets on the drums, Sash on guitar, I sing, and we jam at home,” she continued.

