Kate Middleton concerned for her kids amid Prince William, Rose Hanbury alleged affair rumours

Kate Middleton concerned for kids amid Prince William, Rose Hanbury alleged affair rumours

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has expressed her concerns for her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as Prince William and Rose Hanbury alleged affair rumours have swirled.



The OK magazine, citing a source, claimed, "Kate finds the rumors hurtful, obviously, and hates the thought that one day her children will be able to read about them online.”

Rumors have flooded the social media again that the future king is having an affair with Rose Hanbury after Stephen Colbert waded into 'Katespiracy.'

Colbert said on March 12, episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert “I’m afraid I’ve got some troubling news about England’s royal family.

“Internet sleuths are guessing that Kate’s absence may be related to her husband, and the future King of England, William, having an affair.”

Meanwhile, Rose Hanbury’s lawyers have sent notice to Stephen Colbert over his comments.

The In Touch Weekly, quoted lawyers for Rose Hanbury, as saying: “The rumor appears to have entered into the mainstream media recently as a result of another joke made about it on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

“We have written on our client’s behalf to CBS and various other reputable media organisations to confirm that the allegation is false.”