Piers Morgan thinks Kate Middleton may have had a ‘breakdown'

file footage

Piers Morgan thinks Kate Middleton has been under “utterly unbearable” pressure due to her royal responsibilities.

"I think the pressure on Kate has been utterly unbearable for a long time. It wouldn't shock me if she has had some kind of breakdown," he said during his appearance on TMZ's Where is Kate Middleton? segment.

"They've had now a major health crisis and she's trying to bring up three young kids in the goldfish bowl of the Royal family. You put that all together, that's a lot for a any young woman to deal with," Piers continued.

The segment also showed an interview of Princess Diana talking about how challenging it is to be married to a future king. "It was isolating but it was also a situation where you couldn't indulge in feeling sorry for yourself. You had to either sink or swim and you had to learn that very fast."

This comes as the mom-of-three is surrounded by rumors of health and marriage issues ever since she received an abdominal surgery in January and took a step back from royal duties.

Kate’s Mother’s Day photo, which turned out to be edited, only intensified the rumors. More recently, a video of her shopping in Windsor with Prince William has also been dubbed fake by fans as they desperately await a public appearance from the beloved Princess.