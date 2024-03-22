 
Piers Morgan thinks Kate Middleton may have had a ‘breakdown'

By
Web Desk
|

Friday, March 22, 2024

file footage

Piers Morgan thinks Kate Middleton has been under “utterly unbearable” pressure due to her royal responsibilities.

"I think the pressure on Kate has been utterly unbearable for a long time. It wouldn't shock me if she has had some kind of breakdown," he said during his appearance on TMZ's Where is Kate Middleton? segment.

"They've had now a major health crisis and she's trying to bring up three young kids in the goldfish bowl of the Royal family. You put that all together, that's a lot for a any young woman to deal with," Piers continued.

The segment also showed an interview of Princess Diana talking about how challenging it is to be married to a future king. "It was isolating but it was also a situation where you couldn't indulge in feeling sorry for yourself. You had to either sink or swim and you had to learn that very fast."

This comes as the mom-of-three is surrounded by rumors of health and marriage issues ever since she received an abdominal surgery in January and took a step back from royal duties.

Kate’s Mother’s Day photo, which turned out to be edited, only intensified the rumors. More recently, a video of her shopping in Windsor with Prince William has also been dubbed fake by fans as they desperately await a public appearance from the beloved Princess. 

