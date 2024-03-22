Bad news for Ryan Gosling's fans

Ryan Gosling's fans may be in for bad news as Netflix decides to put The Nice Guys, one of the best works of the actor, on the chopping block.



Helmed by Shane Black, the streamer announced the film will leave on April 8. Alongside the Barbie star, Russell Crowe was part of the movie.

The plot revolves around two private detectives who are on a task to find a woman who disappeared in 1970s Los Angeles.

Apart from the star-studded cast, the action comedy received critical acclaim and has gone down to become a cult flick, according to Comic Book.

In the meantime, the upcoming movie of Ryan titled The Fall Guy tells the story of a stuntman.

But, the 43-year-old believed these artists are not given their fair credit despite the risks they face during shoots.

“I was on a kid’s action show called ‘Young Hercules,' I’ve basically had a stunt double my whole life and there’s this sort of accepted dynamic where they come on set," referring to his Fox show Young Hercules.

He continued, "They do all the cool stuff, they risk everything, and then they disappear into the shadows and we all pretend as though they were never there.”

Noting, “Everyone else on set gets credit, but there’s some sort of understanding that they don’t.”