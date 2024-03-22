 
Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce bags pricey Kansas property amid engagement rumors

Web Desk
Friday, March 22, 2024

Travis Kelce has just bagged a rather pricey estate in Leawood Kansas, right around the same time as Taylor Swift engagement rumors began to fly.

For those unversed, the property is listed at 6 million and is located in a rather affluent neighborhood, according to a report by Marca.

The property itself is rather secluded due to its gated confines and boasts a robust security and privacy system.

This news has also come just days after the star sang a bit of his beau’s Bad Blood song and left fans speculating on a potential engagement with his mumbled comments.

For those unversed, it all happened on a podcast where Travis was talking to his brother Jason about NBA player Victor Wembanyama.

At the time he said, “You can’t tell me that dude wasn’t made in a fucking lab over there in France. Lab-grown diamonds, that’s a lab-grown fucking NBA player."

Shortly after that, he also turned away from the camera and mumbled under his breath, “can’t wait til I f*****’ make one.”

The moment Travis uttered this comment his brother cut him off immediately and issued a stern warning saying, “Don’t do this. Do not give any of these other conspiracy theorists anything else to latch onto, please.”

