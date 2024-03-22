Andy Cohen brands Prince William his father' son over Rose Hanbury affair rumors

Andy Cohen has just accused Prince William of being more his father’s son than anything, over the affair rumors with Rose Hanbury.

He weighed in on all of this during an episode his own Daddy Diaries Podcast.

In it, Cohen referenced Kate Middleton’s months long hiatus from the public eye and chalked it up to Hanbury issues.

For those unversed, initial rumors of an affair began back in 2019 and Cohen referenced that by saying, “It all seems to come back to this lady Rose who he’s had an affair — who he allegedly had an affair with.”

Not to mention, “Don’t forget he broke it off with [Middleton] after they dated for years and sowed his wild oats for a time and then went back to her.”

Before signing off from the conversation Cohen also branded Prince William “his father’s son”, given that he is known for cheating on Princess Diana with Queen Camilla.

However, it is pertinent to note that Ms Hanbury has taken to court over the ‘false’ allegation.

According to InTouch Weekly, Hanbury’s legal team said, "The rumor appears to have entered into the mainstream media recently as a result of another joke made about it on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. We have written on our client’s behalf to CBS and various other reputable media organisations to confirm that the allegation is false.”