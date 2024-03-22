Photo: Beyonce denied permission for promoting new country album

Beyonce was reportedly denied permission for her marketing stunt outside New York Museum.

As fans will know, the Black songstress will release her newest studio album Country Carter release on 29th March 2024.

Ahead of its release, Beyonce tried, but reportedly failed to seek permission to promote her album outside the famous New York Museum, according to latest reports of well-placed sources.

Speaking of the light display, museum bosses told Artnews.com, "[The museum] was not informed about and did not authorise this activation.”

The statement continued, "However, we invite the public - including Beyonce and her devoted fans - to visit the museum May 16–20 when we present projections by artist Jenny Holzer on the facade of our iconic building to celebrate the opening of her major exhibition."

The report comes after Beyonce announced her upcoming studio album through a post on Instagram earlier in the week.

In this post, the Beautiful Liar hitmaker claimed that her latest work “was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed…and it was very clear that I wasn’t.”

She also mentioned in conclusion of this post, “This ain’t a Country album, This is a “Beyoncé” album,” and added, “This is act ii COWBOY CARTER, and I am proud to share it with y’all!”