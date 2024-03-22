 
Kate Middleton takes a step back from royal duties amid cancer diagnosis

Web Desk
Friday, March 22, 2024

Kate Middleton won't be returning to her royal duties anytime soon as she recently announced her cancer diagnosis.

The Princess of Wales finally broke her silence and made a shocking announcement about her health.

In a new video statement, Kate shared that she's in the early stages of treatment after doctors found cancer in her body.

She said that the diagnosis was a “huge shock” as the past few months have been “incredibly tough.”

However, Kate said in the message, "I am well and getting stronger every day."

Without revealing details about her cancer, Kensington Palace stated that its confident that Kate will soon "make a full recovery."

Furthermore, Kate requested for "privacy and space" as she and William are trying to "process and manage" this affair. 

"It has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok," she added.

She said the family now needs "some time, space and privacy".

Catherine and Prince William are now not expected to appear with the Royal Family on Easter Sunday, and there won't be any early return to official duties for the princess.

According to BBC, the Prince and Princess of Wales won’t be appearing with the Royal Family on Easter Sunday.

Moreover, Kate won't be returning to any of the royal duties for a while.

