Photo: Millie Bobby Brown brands herself ‘nightmare’ amid Jake Bongiovi marriage

Millie Bobby Brown seemingly cannot handle falling from heights and other stunts.

As fans will know, the 20-year-old acting sensation has starred in a number of super hit shows including the Netflix's blockbuster sci-fi series Stranger Things and the newly released movie, Damsel.

However, in a recent interview with The Sun, Millie opened up about the toll these show’s stunts have taken on her health.

In this chat, the fiancée of Jake Bongiovi shared that she suffers from major “motion sickness” and cannot handle falling from heights.

Speaking of her two Netflix gigs, Millie told the publication, “On Stranger Things and Damsel, if I do it one too many times, I am outside [being sick].”

She added about the reaction of her crew and peers to this motion sickness, “And everybody's like, "Oh God, Millie." I'm a nightmare!” and started a new discussion.

The admission comes after Millie surprised fans when Mathew Modine disclosed in a chat with Daily Star that he will officiate the marriage of his costar, Millie Bobby Brown with fiance Jake Bongiovi later in the year.

“I have one of those licenses to get people married and Millie thought it'd be great, and then Jake said it would be a great idea,” Matthew said in the chat at that time and jumped to another topic.