Piers Morgan takes fresh dig at Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

By
Web Desk
Sunday, March 24, 2024

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has slammed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as the royal couple reached out to Kate Middleton following her cancer diagnosis.

The California-based royal couple shared a sweet message for the Princess of Wales saying, “We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace."

Royal expert Chris Ship took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and shared Meghan and Harry’s statement.

He tweeted, “NEW: From Harry and Meghan, a message to their sister-in-law, Kate.

“We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace."

Reacting to it, Piers Morgan quipped: "Is that the same Kate who they’ve been trashing as a racist?"

Earlier, Morgan also commented on Kate Middleton’s video saying, “Kate spoke with such clarity and courage, and in just two extraordinarily powerful minutes she shut down all the wild global conspiracy theory madness. This isn’t how royals normally handle stuff like this but it was so effective & admirable.”


