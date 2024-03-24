 
menu

MrBeast questions friends loyalty in exciting challenge

By
Web Desk
|

Sunday, March 24, 2024

MrBeast just opted to post another intriguing video, however it is “a little more chill” in comparison to the vigorous content he uploads.

The YouTuber with over 246 million subscribers on the platform, took to his official Instagram to upload a story promoting the recently released video.

MrBeast started off the video saying, “For a while now, I’ve been wanting to do more videos with the squad that are a little more chill.”

“I am super curious to see what all of you think of it,” he stated.

As we click the link to the video in his story, viewers are directed to the video MrBeast just uploaded on his second channel, MrBeast2.

The video titled, “I paid a lie detector to investigate my friends” kicked off with an introduction to one of MrBeast’s friends, Chandler who can be seen hooked to a lie detector.

In the exciting video, MrBeast and his friends, take turns on the detector as they are hit with bombshell questions with an element of curiosity, if all of them are telling the truth or not.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles true feelings for Kate Middleton amid cancer battle revealed

King Charles true feelings for Kate Middleton amid cancer battle revealed
George Strait chart-topping hits you must listen to

George Strait chart-topping hits you must listen to

Gwen Stefani joins Blake Shelton onstage as she puts an end to split rumors video

Gwen Stefani joins Blake Shelton onstage as she puts an end to split rumors

Kate Middleton reacts to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's olive branch

Kate Middleton reacts to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's olive branch
Lenny Kravitz and Elie Goulding spark romance rumors with THIS move

Lenny Kravitz and Elie Goulding spark romance rumors with THIS move
Kate Middleton's cancer scare sparks fears over how ‘few of them' are left video

Kate Middleton's cancer scare sparks fears over how ‘few of them' are left
Anti-monarchy group urges 'privacy' for King Charles, Kate Middleton amid cancer treatment

Anti-monarchy group urges 'privacy' for King Charles, Kate Middleton amid cancer treatment
Kate Middleton's permanent doom loop' sparks concern after cancer admission

Kate Middleton's permanent doom loop' sparks concern after cancer admission
Harrison Ford brings Hawaiian vibe to 'Shocking' series set

Harrison Ford brings Hawaiian vibe to 'Shocking' series set

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to feature in Disney docuseries about their romance?

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to feature in Disney docuseries about their romance?

Piers Morgan takes fresh dig at Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Piers Morgan takes fresh dig at Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Expert breaks silence on Kate Middleton's coping strategies amid cancer treatment

Expert breaks silence on Kate Middleton's coping strategies amid cancer treatment