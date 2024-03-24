MrBeast questions friends loyalty in exciting challenge

MrBeast just opted to post another intriguing video, however it is “a little more chill” in comparison to the vigorous content he uploads.



The YouTuber with over 246 million subscribers on the platform, took to his official Instagram to upload a story promoting the recently released video.

MrBeast started off the video saying, “For a while now, I’ve been wanting to do more videos with the squad that are a little more chill.”

“I am super curious to see what all of you think of it,” he stated.

As we click the link to the video in his story, viewers are directed to the video MrBeast just uploaded on his second channel, MrBeast2.



The video titled, “I paid a lie detector to investigate my friends” kicked off with an introduction to one of MrBeast’s friends, Chandler who can be seen hooked to a lie detector.

In the exciting video, MrBeast and his friends, take turns on the detector as they are hit with bombshell questions with an element of curiosity, if all of them are telling the truth or not.