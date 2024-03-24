Kate Middleton's permanent doom loop' sparks concern after cancer admission

Experts have just weighed in on the ‘permanent doom loop’ Kate Middleton seems to be embroiled in, even after her cancer admission.

Prince William’s former communications secretary, Paddy Haverson issued these revelations about Kate Middleton.

It was also revealed during a candid chat on BBC's Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme.

He began the entire topic by referencing his own thoughts about everything and branded it “The worst I’ve ever seen it.”

“It feeds off itself it is sort of a permanent doom loop,” he also went on to add.

All in all, Mr Haverson believes “it is the worst I’ve ever seen - and I’ve been in the media all my career,” after which he signed off from the conversation.

For those unversed, all of these claims have come just a day after Kate Middleton released her official statement on her health status and left the world shocked by announcing cancer.