George Strait chart-topping hits you must listen to

Sunday, March 24, 2024

George Strait claimed the title of King of Country music with his extraordinary contributions to the genre.

The 71-year-old artist has created many different songs throughout the span of his career.

Some of his greatest tracks include:

Ocean Front Property:

It was a chart-topping single where the singer took on a humourous genre of singing by playing up his famous false bravado.

Baby Blue:

Strait’s nostalgic breakup song with a heartbreaking narrative of a girl who made a life-changing impact on the narrator in such a short time.

Give It Away:

Give It Away is a modern hit with a classical twist in its melody. This song went number one on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart after its release in 2006.

I Cross My Heart:

This love ballad is a song that promises devotion with undeniable charm and irresistible bravado. I Cross My Heart topped the charts when it was launched back in 1992.

George Strait has many more hits under the umbrella of his name that topped the music charts, making a special place in the hearts of not just country music fans but to any avid global listener. 

