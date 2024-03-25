Kate Middleton cancer ignites social media ‘doom loop'

Kate Middleton’s online bullying and health speculation ahead of her cancer diagnosis video is an example of unhealthy effects of social media.



Former Kate Middleton advisor, Paddy Haverson, admits the negativity directed towards the Princess of Wales was unprecedented.

Speaking with BBC, Mr Haverson said: “Well, it feeds off itself. It’s a sort of permanent doom loop. And it’s the worst I’ve ever seen.”

He further added: “I’m absolutely convinced that if we hadn’t had all the madness and social media, if we hadn’t had the sort of the Mother’s Day photo mistake, they would have still done it like this,” he said of Kate’s video statement on Friday. "They would have still waited till this last Friday when the schools are breaking up to make the announcement.”

“We just have to come to terms with the new reality, there’s fewer of them," he said. “And so everyone just needs to sort of understand that they will still be busy, they will get over this. I am highly confident that the King, who I know well, is incredibly strong, very resilient, a great spiritual person, so I know he’ll get through it.

Speaking of Kate’s future, the expert added: “And likewise with the princess, with Kate, I think once they’re through this sticky patch, I think we’ll get back to normal. I think the nation just needs to adjust, and the media, and everyone who follows this, to a smaller family but still very busy doing what they do in their own way.”