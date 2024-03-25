Jelly Roll successful career: The name of country music

Jelly Roll is one of the hottest names in the field of country music. The artist had marginal fame in the genres of rap and hip-hop, however rose to stardom in the genre of country.

The 2023 CMT Music Awards, held on April 3, 2024 launched Jelly Roll into country stardom he was striving for, where he won all three awards in the categories he was nominated for.

Jelly Roll is currently hoping for history to repeat itself at the upcoming fan-driven award show this year.

At the upcoming 2024 event, Jelly Roll will be competing for a trophy in the categories of Male Video of the Year, overall Video of the Year for his track Need a Favor, as well as CMT Performance of the Year, for his live rendition of the track at last year’s ceremony.



Jelly Roll never won any awards prior to the 2023 CMT Music Awards where he was honoured with three trophies for his hit song, Son of a Sinner.

With the same song, Jelly Roll won the CMA Award for New Artist of the Year in 2023 as well as received his first two Grammy nominations.