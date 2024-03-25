 
menu

Jelly Roll successful career: The name of country music

By
Web Desk
|

Monday, March 25, 2024

Jelly Roll successful career: The name of country music
Jelly Roll successful career: The name of country music

Jelly Roll is one of the hottest names in the field of country music. The artist had marginal fame in the genres of rap and hip-hop, however rose to stardom in the genre of country.

The 2023 CMT Music Awards, held on April 3, 2024 launched Jelly Roll into country stardom he was striving for, where he won all three awards in the categories he was nominated for.

Jelly Roll is currently hoping for history to repeat itself at the upcoming fan-driven award show this year.

At the upcoming 2024 event, Jelly Roll will be competing for a trophy in the categories of Male Video of the Year, overall Video of the Year for his track Need a Favor, as well as CMT Performance of the Year, for his live rendition of the track at last year’s ceremony.

Jelly Roll never won any awards prior to the 2023 CMT Music Awards where he was honoured with three trophies for his hit song, Son of a Sinner.

With the same song, Jelly Roll won the CMA Award for New Artist of the Year in 2023 as well as received his first two Grammy nominations.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry ‘devastated' by Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis

Prince Harry ‘devastated' by Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis
Kate Middleton leaves King Charles emotional

Kate Middleton leaves King Charles emotional
Kate Middleton cancer ignites social media ‘doom loop'

Kate Middleton cancer ignites social media ‘doom loop'
'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' enjoys successful box office debut

'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' enjoys successful box office debut
Ozzy Osbourne makes musical comeback in THIS song

Ozzy Osbourne makes musical comeback in THIS song
Kris Jenner shares heartfelt birthday note for designer Tommy Hilfiger

Kris Jenner shares heartfelt birthday note for designer Tommy Hilfiger
Willie Nelson's albums: one of the most prolific 20th century country artist

Willie Nelson's albums: one of the most prolific 20th century country artist
Sarah Ferguson sends love to Princess Eugenie on her birthday

Sarah Ferguson sends love to Princess Eugenie on her birthday
Why Kate Middleton waited so long to announce cancer diagnosis exposed

Why Kate Middleton waited so long to announce cancer diagnosis exposed
IShowSpeed announces debut music album

IShowSpeed announces debut music album
Ariana Grande hit album 'eternal sunshine': Everything we know

Ariana Grande hit album 'eternal sunshine': Everything we know

Sabrina Carpenter showers Taylor Swift with sweet praise post Eras tour shows

Sabrina Carpenter showers Taylor Swift with sweet praise post Eras tour shows