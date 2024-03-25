Priscilla Presley slams rumors of love with Patrick Duffy

Priscilla Presley has dispelled rumors that she is in love with her former Dallas costar Patrick Duffy.



Presley, 78, addressed recent rumors during a Q&A event at the Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut, on Saturday March 23.

Referring to a magazine she read one day earlier, "Now there’s this whole big thing out there that I love Patrick Duffy, and I’m reading this in a magazine that someone showed me yesterday," she said.

Priscilla did not specify which magazine but called this news crazy, “I'm going, "This is unbelievable, really. This is so crazy."'

Priscilla said the rumors arose after a recent reunion of Dallas cast at the Burbank Marriott Convention Center on March 1.

Priscilla added that Duffy attended the reunion with his partner Lina Purl, whom he is ‘in love with’. “I hadn’t seen him in a long time, and it was a great reunion” the Naked Gun star said at the Foxwoods event.

She added "Patrick told me how happy he was, and we talked to the audience, and they had questions for us and that’s it."

For those unversed, Priscilla as Jenna Wade and Duffy as Bobby Ewing played high school sweethearts in Dallas for six continuous seasons from 1983 to 1988.